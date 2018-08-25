Slain Langate militant’s body exhumed, handed over to family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The body of a militant from Langate was exhumed on Saturday evening, after more than a fortnight since he was buried in Hamam Markote area of Dangiwachi, Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The militant Muzaffar Ahmad Mir was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Dooniwari forests on Aug 08 along with four other associates and were buried on Aug 9.
An official of the administration said that the permission for exhumation of the body was granted today after DNA sample of the slain militant matched with those claiming to be his kin.
“The body of Muzafar Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir of Astanpora, Langate was exhumed today late in the afternoon from the graveyard of Hamam Markote and handed over to his legal heirs,” the official said.
The family members of the slain militant who had come to Hamam markote included Muzafar’s father and other few persons, he added.
Muzaffar’s father Bashir Ahmad Mir confirmed that the body has been exhumed and taken over by the family.
“The body was completely decomposed due to seeping of water in the graveyard. we have received the body and would be buried at the ancestral graveyard,” Bashir said.
The exhumation of the body followed submission of an application by the family before the concerned District Magistrate after they saw pictures of Muzafar through social media and later at the concerned police station.
The family also provided DNA samples as part of the procedure for establishing the identity.
The DNA report was received by the authorities last evening and the family was subsequently informed.
On Aug 8, the army had claimed to have killed five unidentified militants in an encounter at dense woods of Rafiabad forest area. The slain militants were later on next day buried at Hamam Markote including Muzaffar.
Army said that the gunfight broke out in the area of Vijay Post-the upper reaches of Rafiabad following inputs about the presence of militants. In the gunfight, the army said that all the five militants killed were non-local nationalists and belonged to Lashkar e Toiba militant organization.
Meanwhile, in wake of the exhumation of the body, authorities snapped internet services in parts of Handwara as a “precautionary measure”. A complete spontaneous shutdown was observed in Kralgund and Langate areas to mourn the death of Muzaffar. (GNS)