Slain Kulgam teenage girl was stone-pelter: Police tells SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the slain teenage girl, Andleeb Jan, of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was killed by a stray bullet, fired by forces in retaliation as she was part of “stone pelting “mob.
Police said this in a reply to SHRC notice. The Commission had sought a response from them regarding the reasons of the killing of three civilians including 16-year-old Andleeb Jan.
The Police informed the Commission, “On 07-07-2018, Police Station Qaimoh received information from reliable sources that an forces party which was on routine patrolling though village Hawoora Redwani Payeen was heavily pelted upon by mob who were armed with stones Lathies etc at village Hawoora with intent to kill them.”
In a reply, Police have also stated that the forces in defence opened fire in the air, due to which some persons sustained injuries and the (protesting) mob took them to the hospital for treatment.
“During the course of investigation, Investigation Officer (IO) found that forces patrolling party of Ist RR Camp Buchroo-Sonigam were on the way and in the meantime an unruly mob armed with stones /Lathies etc comprising of youth and girls pelted heavily upon the Army Party with the intention to kill them,” Police said.
Pertinently, three civilians including a teenage girl Andleeb was killed in forces action on 07-07-2018 in Hawoora Redwani village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
In a reply, it was also stated that forces in defense opened fire in the air, due to which three persons namely Irshad Ahmad Lone S/o Ab Majid Lone, Shakir Ahmad Khanday S/o Mohd Hussain and a girl, Andleeb D/o Ali Mohd Allie succumbed to their injuries.
Police have also informed the SHRC that during the investigation it was found that Andleeb and two other civilians killed that day were part of the unruly mob at the time of the incident. The deceased persons got injured by stray bullets and were referred to the hospital by the associates.
The petition of the case was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
“The angry mob has not allowed for conduct of post-mortem of the deceased and also took their dead bodies for last rites, said police adding “I/O proceeded on spot, prepared site plan, seized few stones as well as Lathies also prepared seizure memo, and recorded the statements of some witnesses as well as Army personnel of 1st RR Camp Buchroo.”
