Slain JeM militant buried in absence of his father

June 20, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Family of one of the slain militant, Sajad Ahmed Bhat, in Marhama gunfight was laid to to rest after the government declined the family’s plea to release his father on parole.

Sajad, 19, was killed in a gunfight with forces in Marhama area on Tuesday, whose car was used in deadly Pampore attack, according to police. Sajad’s father, Maqbool Bhat a Jamat I Islami affiliate is currently lodged in a Jammu jail under PSA. The family had requested the J&K government to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he could attend his son’s funeral.

“The government declined our plea to release his father. We had requested the government to release Maqbool so that he can attend the last rites of his son. As the requested was turned down, we were compelled to bury Sajad today,” said a family member.

Another slain militant, Tauseef Ahmed, who was killed along with Sajad on Tuesday was already laid to rest in Marhama village on Tuesday only.