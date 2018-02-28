Slain HM militant buried after multiple funerals in Tral

Shafat MirTral, Feb 27:
The Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, who died in a grenade explosion in police station Tral on Monday afternoon, was laid to rest after four back to back funerals in his native Wagad village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Thousands of mourners had converged at Mushtaq’s native village since wee hours today to pay tributes to him. They were chanting pro-freedom and anti -India slogans as the body of Mushtaq was taken for burial in the form of a procession.
The body of Mushtaq alias Haroon was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard near Baba Dawood Khaki's shrine in village Wagad.
Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral and Aripal areas.
All shops and business establishments remained closed in Tral, Aripal and Wagad areas to mourn Mushtaq’s killing.
The large contingent of police and CRPF men were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and foil protests.
In a related development, police has initiated internal inquiry into the incident.
Police had claimed that Mushtaq was trying to escape from the custody wearing a burqa when someone from outside hurled a grenade towards police station to cause chaos and aid him in fleeing from the police station.
0 Comment(s)