Slain cop leaves behind a distraught family

Ashraf Ganie/Shafat MirKulgam:
The slain cop, Shamim Ahmad Thokar, who was shot dead on Friday in Budgam has left behind a distraught family comprising his ailing parents, wife and three children, who are all students.
Shamim, a resident of Chak e Hajin of Kulgam district was killed in a militant attack at Wadwan area of Budgam, what police termed as a foiled bid to snatch weapons from a guard room.
“Initially Shamim had joined Indian railways in year 1996 and left this job after joining the regular police force in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1998. He had been transferred to Budgam from Kulgam few months back. Shamim used to visit home twice a month as his aged parents do not keep well and are ailing from many years now,” says one of his relatives.
“My son was simply earning his livelihood and taking care of us. Was that his crime? What have the killers achieved now by killing him? Who will feed these orphans now? The day my son was killed, it feels as if all of us died that day only,” says Mohammad Sultan Thokar, deceased’s aged father.
“I want to express a lot to grief over the death of my son but it seems that my voice and my life have been taken away. I wish to speak to the person who killed him and ask as to what harm my son had done to them,” says Zoona Begum, Shamim’s mother.
Gulshana Banoo, the wife of slain constable, while recalling the day Shamim was killed says, “On Friday we had gone to Shopian for some family matter. Shamim kept on calling me frequently as the situation there was tense. He kept on asking about our wellbeing every half an hour on that fateful afternoon. In his last phone call he asked me to go home safely and promised to call again after Friday prayers. He used to offer prayers five times a day without giving the prayers a miss. Unfortunately, the killers did not let him offer the final Friday prayers.”
The younger son of slain constable Shahid Shamim is a student of BSc 2nd year and is currently studying in a private college in Jalandhar. He got to know about the news of his father’s death through social media and was able to reach home on Saturday, says a relative.
The other son Shamim, Muneeb Shamim is a student of 9th class while as another son Saqib Shamim is studying in 6th standard.
“He was a person who was very humble in front of his elders and was respected and admired by everyone at his native place. He has been ‘martyred’ two days back but his innocent face and humble nature cannot fade away from our memories,” says his relative Mohammad Abbas Rather.
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the slain cop was not on combat duty but was guarding a minority picket.
“Whose cause is fulfilled by such killings? Whether a person is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is a Kashmiri who is losing life. For how long such killings will continue?, he asked.
He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of the slain policeman.