April 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Slain cab driver’s family block highway in Pattan, demand impartial probe

The family members of a cab driver who was found dead after missing from north Kashmir’s Pattan area Tuesday staged a massive protest blocking the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway for hours together.
The protesters were demanding strict action against the culprits and fair probe into the incident.
The body of 30-year-old Jan Mohammad Bhat, son of Asadullah Bhat, a resident of Mamoosa village of Pattan was found dead with injury marks on his body on April 4. Police said that Jan Mohammad Bhat, a driver by profession had gone missing on 22nd March this year. His body was spotted by locals in a stream at Chenbal village of Pattan.
The aggrieved family members assisted by locals took out a protest rally and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway at Pattan, demanding strict punishment against the culprits and fair probe into the incident.
“We lost our family member. Police should properly investigate the incident and take strong action against the culprits. We want a same treatment to the culprits involved in the murder,” said Mohammad Maqbool, uncle of the deceased.
Mohammad Maqbool said that Jan Mohammad left home on 22 March, at around 7:30 in the morning for the work but didn't return till late night.
“He was driving a Xylo and was working with a cellular company. After he went missing we lodged a case with Pattan police. His phone track record revealed that he had gone to Srinagar and while returning back from Srinagar, his phone went off near Chenbal Mirgund. Police helped us to locate him but all in vain. After 13 days, his body was found in a stream near Chenbal village,” he said.
A cousin of Jan Mohammad said that culprits involved in this heinous crime should be identified and given a strict punishment.
“His body bore torture marks. His teeth were broken; he had scars around his neck, on face and legs. It almost looks like a brutal murder. We appeal the police and authorities for a fair probe and severe punishment to the culprits involved in this heinous crime,” he added.
The traffic movement on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway at Pattan remained blocked for almost three hours due to the protests. However district administration with police rushed to the area and pacified the protestors.
The protesters later on dispersed peacefully after police assured them fair probe in the incident. SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom told media that police has got few clues regarding the incident and the case will be solved very soon. “Few suspects including a prime suspect have been detained by the police. The case will take its time. Hopefully we will crack the case in next few weeks based on evidence,” SSP Baramulla said.

;