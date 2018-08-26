Slain Bhat was a hard core party worker: BJP

State party leaders visit family, express sympathy
State party leaders visit family, express sympathy
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Bhartiya Janata Party State General Secretary Ashok Koul along with MLC Ramesh Arora, MLC Sofi Yousif on Saturday visited the family of slain Shabir Bhat to extend their sympathies to the bereaved family.
Koul while expressing his sympathies assured full support to the family members at the time of grief.
He said the family that the party is with them and it won’t let them down.
Kaul along with senior leaders of Kashmir encouraged his parents they would soon get justice.
Sofi Yousif, Ramesh Arora said that Shabir Bhat was the real icon of Kashmiri youth.
“We are ready to provide full support to the family. Attacks on our workers will no way hamper our goal that is development and prosperity in the state. We will stick to our plans and strategies to strengthen our party,” he said.
BJP’s Minority Cell President Mohammad Sadiq Khan, Ex. VC Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, BJYM National Vice-President Er. Aijaz Hussain, Mushtaq Noorabadi, Master Abdul Gani, Dr Rafi Ahmad, Manzoor Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Gilkar, Ashok Bhat, Asif Masoodi, and other party workers paid rich tributes to Shabir Bhat.