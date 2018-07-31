Slain Barzulla militant’s body exhumed, handed over to family

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The body of a militant from Barzulla was exhumed on Tuesday, after more than a month since he was buried near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tunga Top forest area of Kachama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The militant Mudasir Ahmad Bhat was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kachama forests on June 29.
An official of the administration told said that the permission for exhumation of the body was granted today after DNA samples of the slain militant matched with those claiming to be his kin.
“The body of Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Nasti Mohalla Old Barzulla, Srinagar was exhumed at 04:40 pm Tuesday from the NK Gali Jumgund forests and handed over to his legal heirs,” the official said.
The family members of the slain militant who had come to Kupwara included Mudasir’s father, brother and other few persons, he added.
Mudasir’s father Ghulam Ahmad Bhat confirmed that they have reached Kupwara to take the body.
“We may reach back to Barzullah late tonight and will properly bury the body as soon as possible,” he said.
The exhumation of the body followed submission of an application by the family before the District Magistrate Kupwara after they saw pictures of Mudasir through social media and later at the concerned police station.
The family also provided DNA samples as part of the procedure for establishing the identity.
The DNA report was received by the administration on Monday and the family was subsequently informed.
On June 29, the army had claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in an encounter at Tunga Top forest area of Kachama. The slain was buried at NK Gali area of Jumgund forests.
As per reports, the family was informed by some anonymous caller that the youth killed in Tunga Top forest area of Kachama in Kupwara was their kin.
The slain Mudasir went missing in 2016 and the family reportedly feigned ignorance about his joining the militant ranks.
The people of Barzulla and its adjoining areas had been holding continuous protests demanding the body of Mudasir. (GNS)