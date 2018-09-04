Slain armyman's family demands arrest of accused

Mendhar:
Family members of an army jawan murdered in the month of May in Chajjla village of Mendhar demanded action the accused.
They also staged a protest demonstration over this issue and blocked the main road in protest.
Family members of an armyman, Mohd Matloob son of Mohd Issa, said that in the month of May this year,Matloob, who was serving in DSC Army unit, was allegedly murdered by locals.
" Seventeen accused were booked in the case of murder and twelve among them were arrested but five accused are yet to be taken into custody, " they said.
Protesters accused the police of inaction and said that all these absconding accused were seen in Mandi Poonch on Sunday and police was also informed. “Still, no arrest was made,” they alleged.
Later SDPO Mendhar, Reyaz Tantray, reached the spot and pacified the protesters assuring earliest arrest of absconding accused.
He also told the protesters that a chargesheet of the case also stands filed in court.