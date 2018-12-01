Slain Anantnag youth died in forces action after Eid prayers

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 30:
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ‘admitted’ that a civilian Sheeraz Ahmad Naikoo of Brakpora village in Anantnag district was killed in forces retaliation post-Eid prayers on June 16, 2018.
“On 16-06-2018, after the culmination of Eid prayers at Eidgah Ahli Hadith Ashajipora and Hanfia Eidgah Janglat Mandi Anantnag, an unruly mob resorted to stone pelting upon police and government forces deployed around the Hanfia Eidgah and Police post Janglat Mandi,” police said.
Police said this in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice with regard to the killing of Naikoo who was killed on June 16, 2018, in Anantnag town of south Kashmir.
Police also informed the Commission that “The police and government forces tried to disperse the mob in a peaceful manner but the mob turned more violent and continuously pelted stones upon the deployed forces.”
In a reply, it was also stated that the forces in retaliation fired some tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse the miscreants and soon the clashes spread to other parts of the town Anantnag.
Police said, “A report further reveals that one youth namely, Sheeraz Ahmad Naikoo son of Abdul Gani Naikoo resident of Brakpora Anantnag received injuries during the stone pelting who was shifted to district hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.”
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.