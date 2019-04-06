Skyview Frozen rush 3 launched at SKICC

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Off Road in association with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean and powered by Acute Fruit Energizer today oragnised a pre-event ceremonial launch of their upcoming event, Skyview Frozen Rush 3, at SKICC, Srinagar.

All the participants along with their vehicles had gathered for complete scrutiny and registration for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid (founder of Kashmir Off Road) said they officially launched the third edition of our snow off-road challenge.

“Having a snow event in the month of April when most of the country has already started feeling the wrath of the summers, giving me immense thrill! As its going to be a one-day event, we have registered 25 participants and in total we have 50 races. Keeping in mind the requirements for the race, all the participating vehicles were scrutinized and checked thoroughly.”

The one-day event which is voiced by FM Tadka is slated for 7 April 2019 and shall be flagged off by Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DC Budgam.

Skyview Frozen Rush 3 is groomed by Ustraa, supported by 95.0 FM Tadka, media partner Rising Kashmir, SKICC, HN Wanchoo Trust, Creative Kashmir, Café Liberty, JK Headlines and CP Advertisers.

“We all could witness incredible energy amongst all the participants today at the launch ceremony held at SKICC. Looking forward to have an excellent event on Sunday.”- saidMr. Taimoor Tongu, Marketing Manager Acute Fruit Energizer.