SKUAT-K students demand separate veterinary university

Students of veterinary faculty and faculty of fisheries held a joint demonstration at Shuhama campus on Tuesday demanding a separate veterinary university in the state keeping in view the importance of livestock sector in boosting the economy of the state.
The students said livestock sector has not been given the significant importance in the present setup of Agriculture University.
They said this sector plays a major role in solving the region specific problems of low production and productivity.
Students also protested against the recent statements given by SSTA and TAJ association who have been opposing the establishment of a separate veterinary university without having a logical perception.
“We need to understand few logical facts as it is a nationwide phenomenon that all major states now have a veterinary university and J&K cannot be an exception and all veterinary universities have been carved out by separating the veterinary faculties from erstwhile agricultural universities.”
TAJ should recall SKUAST-J was carved out of SKUAST by separating out Jammu assets of erstwhile SKUAST.
SSTA also needs to recapitulate that SKUAST itself was created by transferring the assets of development departments which include department of Animal and Sheep Husbandry.
They hailed the remarkable efforts made by worthy principal secretary ASHF and transport Dr Asgar Samoon and requested him to take this issue to a logical conclusion. They also appreciated the efforts put up by veterinary scientist association of Srinagar and Jammu who have been fighting to achieve the motive.
Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed Bhat, President Jammu & Kashmir Veterinary doctors Association (JKVDA), said the demand for a separate Veterinary University is fully justified and has full support of the Veterinary Doctors of the entire state.
The SKUAST-K Students said that they will strive till the establishment of veterinary university.
Students also made an appeal to Vice Chancellors of SKUAST-J and SKUAST-K and asked for their cooperation in establishment of veterinary university in Jammu and Kashmir.