SKUAST’s Rangil campus gets first fish Hospital

Srinagar:
The J&K’s first Fish Hospital (Aqua-Clinics) created at Faculty of Fisheries; Rangil Ganderbal was today inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed.
This inauguration was held in presence of Officers of University, Heads of Divisions, Staff & students of Faculty of Fisheries.
Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor while speaking on the occasion said that creating this facility at the Rangil, Ganderbal for the benefit of fish farmers is a big milestone to diagnose various fish diseases of the fish and its treatment. Congratulating Dr. M.H. Balkhi, Dean, Fisheries and Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shah, Head Division of Aquatic Animal Health Management for creating this facility, Vice-Chancellor advised Dean for organising State Level Workshop for awareness of this facility and also showcasing technologies developed at Faculty of Fisheries for the fisheries farmers and the society at large. He also advised the scientists for conceiving more and more research projects for submission to national funding agencies for up gradation of infrastructure and laboratories.
The creation of this kind of facility is a major achievement for protecting fishes from various diseases through proper health management and will not only help fish farmer /entrepreneurs in reducing fish deaths, but will also ensure enhanced production and supply of good quality fish to consumers.
Earlier Dr. M.H. Balkhi, Dean Faculty of Fisheries welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and dwelt on the progress made by the Faculty and efforts of scientists and staff. Dr. Feroz A. Shah, Head Division of Aquatic Animal Health Management while giving details about the hospital said that the fish hospital will initially comprise of 20 glass aquaria, & 10 circular water tanks. The hospital has a separate well-equipped fish pathology lab.attached with it for proper diagnosis of various diseases.Diseased fish would be maintained in aquaria for observation and treatment. Emergency medicine will also be provided to the farmers/entrepreneurs, Dr. Shah added.
Vice-Chancellor on the occasion also launched Fish health Android App developed by Dr. Mudasir Ahmad Kirnani, Assistant Professor for better reach out to the fish farmer/entrepreneurs of J&K. Through this application the client will be required to contact Aqua-clinics along with fish samples photographs.