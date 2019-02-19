SKUAST Wadoora students stage protest, demand immediate end to violence against Kashmiris

Noor ul HaqSopore, February 18:
Students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Wadoora Sopore on Monday staged a massive protest demonstration against the growing incidents of violence against the Kashmiri students studying outside the valley.
The protesting students said that the rise in the incidents of harassment and attacks on Kashmiris by 'right wing extremists' in Jammu and other states not only is worrisome but asked for some concrete steps from state government for stopping such attacks in future.
Eyewitness said that hundreds of students from SKUAST North campus Wadoora assembled within the premises of campuses and held a peaceful protest demonstration. They were demanding an immediate end to violence against the Kashmiri students studying in various Indian colleges.
The protesting students who were holding banners and placards appealed for the safe release of Kashmiri students who were detained in various Indian states for their remarks about Pulwama ‘fidayeen attack’ on social media sites.
“Kashmiris are not safe outside the valley and this is not for the first time that our brothers and sisters are being targeted, harassed and detained. We want an end to this hooliganism and appeal the state and central government to take harsh steps against the right wing elements who are harassing innocent Kashmiri students,” a girl student from SKUAST Wadura said.
"Even the girl students from Kashmir were harassed, abused and hurled with rocks in a Dehradun college. This must stop."
Later on the protesting students marched up to the main gate of the campuses and dispersed peacefully.