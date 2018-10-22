SKUAST Wadoora campus students protest over civilian killings in Kulgam

Noor ul HaqSopore
Students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Wadura, Sopore Monday staged a massive protest against the civilian killings in district Kulgam.
Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that scores of students, faculty of SKUAST assembled inside the campus premises and staged a massive demonstration against the civilian killings in Kulgam.
Holding placards and banners, the protesting students chanted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The students were holding the placards and banners that read: “Stop innocent killings; No Jobs, No Roads, No Development; We want Freedom; Can Ink and Blood Flow Together?; Justice Not Bullets; Freedom; Indian Brutalities In Kashmir, World Powers are Silent.”
The protesting students marched up to the main gate of the campus and later dispersed peacefully.