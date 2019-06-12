SKUAST to recast syllabi of masters and Ph.D disciplines

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shuhama Tuesday inaugurated a three day workshop of ICAR-BSMA Committee.

Chairman BSMA Dr. S.P Tiwari heads the Committee to recast syllabi of masters and Ph.D disciplines related to science disciplines of Animal Nutrition, Animal Genetics and Breeding, Livestock Products Technology, Livestock Production Management and Poultry Science.

The committee is mandated to organize national level workshops. It will invite persons from academic and industries with an aim to discuss the extent and type of modifications required in the syllabi to make it up-to-date and relevant to the need of the present time.

The syllabi will augment knowledge and skill of the postgraduate and doctoral students.

Coordinator BSMA Dr. A.K. Pattnaik briefed the progress of the committee on it.

Director Education, Director Extension, Registrar, Controller Examinations, Dean, FVSc & AH and other Heads of Divisions of the Veterinary Faculty also attended the meeting.

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed in his introductory remarks emphasized on incorporating recent advances made in livestock production research and such techniques and processes that are required in livestock industry. He also stressed for such courses and syllabi for building confidence and expertise in livestock products and processing to encourage self-employment/entrepreneurship.