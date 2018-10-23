SKUAST students hold protest against Kulgam civilian killings

Noor ul HaqSopore, Oct 22:
Students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Wadura, Sopore, Monday staged a protest against the civilian killings in district Kulgam on Sunday.
Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that scores of students of SKUAST, Faculty of Agriculture Wadura Sopore assembled inside the college premises and staged a massive demonstration against the civilian killings in Kulgam.
Holding placards and banners, the protesting students chanted slogans in favor of freedom, militant commanders, Hurriyat besides anti-India and anti-government slogans.
Remembering the militant commanders, the protesting students chanted slogans in favor of slain Manan Wani, Burhan Wani, Saddam, Ubaid and other militants.
Calling for an end to the killings in Kashmir, the students also chanted slogans in favor of freedom.
“Stop innocent killings in Kashmir.”
The students were holding the placards and banners that read: “Stop innocent killings; No Jobs, No Roads, No Development; Can Ink and Blood Flow Together?; Justice Not Bullets; Freedom; World Powers are Silent.”
The protesting students marched up to the main gate of the campuses and dispersed peacefully.
Talking to media, the protesting students said, “Civilians are being killed, our houses ransacked and our womenfolk harassed, but the irony is that Indian government is hardly bothered about the Kashmiris.”
Meanwhile a complete shutdown was observed against the Kulgam killings in parts of North Kashmir with business establishments, offices closed while as public transport remained off the roads.