SKUAST organizes model training courses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K inaugurated model training course on “Impact Assessment and Evaluation of Extension Programmes” sponsored by Directorate of Extension, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi. Another three days training programme of SAMETI-Kashmir on “Value Addition of Fruits” in collaboration with food Science and Technology was also inaugurated.
The inaugural function was attended by Chief Guest Director Education, Director Extension, Associate Directors of Extension, Prof & Head Division of Food Science, Faculty members of the Directorate and Technology and participants of the training programmes from various states.
The model training course was organized to create awareness regarding significance of scientific impact assessment with respect to programmes in agriculture and allied sectors and to equip the participants with tools, methods and methodologies required for carrying out scientific assessment at the field level.
Officers/Scientists from the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the training programme.
While inaugurating the training programmes, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Director Extension highlighted the importance of trainings & capacity building of stake holders.
He elaborated that the Directorate is engaged in dissemination of knowledge and latest technologies to the stake holders inculcating the skill and entrepreneurship. Prof Shakeel Ahmad, Director Education in his inaugural address, stressed upon the importance and approaches of extension system for making performances meaningful in accordance with the needs and interests of farmers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest and other participants.