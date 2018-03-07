SKUAST-K to hold technology exhibition, seed sale Mela on March 11

Misbah Bhat
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is organising its third technology exhibition cum seed sale Mela on March 11 and March 12, 2018 at its campus under the theme “Doubling Farmer’s Income.”
The main aim of the exhibition is to provide benefits for the farmers and make them aware of the new technologies. SKUAST-K is continuing the legacy after a huge success from the first and second technology exhibition which was held in the year 2016 and 2017 with around 50,000 footfalls.
“There will be a showcase of technologies in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Forestry, Agri-Engineering and Sericulture. The transferable technologies for farmers will be displayed. The main theme is doubling farmers income, how the farmer can double his income, what are the ways and means, the strategies they can adopt to double his income and how they can maximize their profit” said Dr. Sheikh Muzaffar Ahmad, Associate Director Extension Agriculture.
A Scientist-Farmer-Industry Interface in which farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists, extension functionaries, Self Help Groups, agri-business companies, NGOs and students will be present. Sale of planting material, quality seed, vegetable seeds, livestock products, fish and other products he further added.
Secretary to Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Dr. Parvez Ahmad said: “The research technologies generated by the University be it in field crop, agriculture, etc. will be displayed in this exhibition. Different departments of Kashmir including Ladakh’s research station will be a part of this exhibition with their respective stalls for dissemination of technology for the benefit of farmers and the Minister for Agriculture will be the Chief Guest.”
He said University committee finalises the rate depending upon the quality of the product.
"People have trust in the University and they are well aware of the fact that the product will be not inferior with respect to the quality because it is certified by the university.”
