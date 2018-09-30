About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SKUAST-K to hold its first Annual Day

Published at September 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

SKUAST-K is celebrating its first annual day (IRTIQA) on 3rd of October, 2018 in which besides students of the various facilities of the university , top iconic sports personalities, artists, Singers, academicians will participate and interact with the students.
The programme is being organised by Dean Students welfare, SKUAST-K.
“The main objective of this day is to give students an opportunity to showcase their talent in art, singing, folkdance, Skit, painting, Rangoli etc and the presence of renowned artists and distinguished sports personals of the valley would be an inspiration to the participating students” Dean Students welfare, SKUAST-K, Prof M.A.A Sidique said.

