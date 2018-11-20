SKUAST-K to enter into collaborative research with BARC Mumbai

Rising Kashmir News
A joint meeting between BARC Scientists and SKUAST-K scientists was held on Tuesday at Shalimar Campus to chalk out details for collaborative research programmes aimed for varietal and technology development for benefit of Farmers of the Kashmir and Ladakh region.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by Prof. M.Y. Zargar, Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof. RR Hanchinal Former VC, UAS, Dharwad and Dr. V.P.Venugopalan, Associate Director, Bioscience Group & Head NABTD, Dr. S.K.Ghosh, Head FTD, Dr. Anand Badiganavar, Dr. Sudhir Singh, Dr. J. Souframanien representing BARC Mumbai. Scientists from the discipline of Horticulture Bio-technology, Food Sciences and Technology, Plant Breeding and Genetics, plant protection etc. also participated.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKAUST-K highlighted the strengths of the university in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal sciences, Agricultural Engineering and Sericulture. He spelled out the areas of intervention by BARC Mumbai in carrying out scientific research aimed for development of new varieties and technologies especially in agricultural and horticultural crops including niche crops like saffron and Kalazeera viz-a -viz for making available irradiation facilities in Ladakh so that fresh apple and apricots are exported at ease.
Prof. RR Hanchinal also spoke about the strengths of both the institution for collaborative purposes not only in research but also in academics through students and faculty exchange. He advocated for special support from BARC to the University including crops grown in Ladakh region given the huge potential in sea buckthorn and buck wheat.
Dr. Venugoplan, Associate Director, BARC spoke about the desire of entering into collaborative mode with SKUAST-Kashmir given the huge potential the university has in the form of pool of scientists and to have long term projects with the university for farming community on sustainable basis.
Later on interaction meeting was held where among others, the scientists from BARC gave PowerPoint presentations about areas of potential collaborative programmes to be taken in future with the SKUAST-Kashmir. Earlier Prof. M.Y. Zargar welcomed the guests and introduced the university scientists and their areas of research to the visiting team from BARC Mumbai.
