SKUAST-K students bag 1st, 3rd rank JRF exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Students from SKUAST-Kashmir especially Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Shuhama and Faculty of Fisheries Rangil Ganderbal have shown excellent performance in recently declared results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research -Junior Research Fellowships.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K felicitated these students who secured top ranks at a felicitation programme organized by Career Counseling & Placement Centre (CCPC).
He congratulated the students, teachers and Career Counseling Centres for the brilliant performance of students in National level competitive examination and expressed his hope that they will put still better performance in future too.
Vice-Chancellor also gave mementoes to these top ranking 17 students.
The programme was attended by Director Education, SKUAST-K, Dean Faculty of Fisheries, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Dean Students Welfare & several teachers and Coordinators of CCPC. Dean Students Welfare and Dr. Azmat Alam Khan, Coordinator CCPC gave a brief account of efforts put in by CCPC in honing the competitive skills of students.
Dr. Mohsin Haris secured 1st Rank in Veterinary Sciences and Nasheman secured 3rd rank in Fisheries at National Level.
Out of 56 Veterinary/Animal Sciences and Fisheries students who appeared in the All India Post Graduate examination, all have qualified for admission.
Seventeen students are likely to get JRF and restof them are sure to secure admission in top ranking Agricultural Universities/ICAR Institutes in the country.