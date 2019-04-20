SKUAST-K Shuhama holds tribal farmers’ meet

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-K, Shuhama in collaboration with KVK Bandipora organizes tribal farmers meet under the DBT sponsored project on “Augmentation of Household income through improvement of production efficiency of Dairy cattle and fodder production” on Friday.

Director Extension SKUAST-K Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, inaugurated the training in presence of Programme Coordinator Dr. PeerzadaShafat Hussain Deewani and Principal Investigator Prof. Pankaj Goswami, and other CoPIs of the project.

Dr. Pankaj Goswami, PI of the project briefed the farmers about the activities to be carried out under the sponsored project at the Bandipora area. He recognized the fact that due to improper preservation of fodder, lack of knowhow on fodder preservation technique there is a crisis of fodder during the harsh winter periods. He stressed upon the farmers participation in the activities and get the benefit of technologies for management of winter stress of cattle for improvement of milk production and augment the household income.

The Director Extension Education appreciated the effort of KVK Bandipora and Project leader for taking up the farmers of Bandipora for field demonstration of technologies for better household income generation through improving production efficiency of cattle and distributed seed/fertilizer that of fodder to selected tribal farmers of Kudara, Bandipora for demonstration in their fields.

The package of practices on fodder crops on Maize and Oat were also distributed to the farmers for easy farming activities in scientific way.