SKUAST-K recommends new crop varieties

Rising Kashmir News
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Monday recommended new field crop varieties for consideration of University Variety Release Committee and for State Variety Release Committee.
An official spokesman said, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmed Monday chaired a meeting of 45th Research and Extension Advisory Committee held at SKUAST-Kashmir during which he advised increasing flower bulb production, quality planting material in apple, walnut and commercial floriculture in participatory mode with progressive farmers/private nursery growers including popularization of horti-poultry, commercial sheep farming, dairy and backyard poultry among farmers.
He also stressed on doubling farmers’ income by popularizing high density apple plantation, new high yielding varieties of vegetables, field crops and livestock and poultry breeds.
On the occasion, one mobile app ‘Shech’, e-extension web app for data management and SKUAST Kashmir Magazine sponsored programme to be telecast by DD Kashir on fortnightly basis were launched.
Earlier Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension welcomed the members of REAC and spelled out the aim and purpose for the meeting. The meeting was attended by Directors, Deans, HODs of SKUAST-K, Director Command area and representatives of Development Departments. Feedbacks provided by the officers of line departments were also discussed and action points suggests.