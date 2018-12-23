SKUAST-K organizes brainstorming session on Poplar cultivation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 22:
A day-long brainstorming session on, “Poplar Cultivation in Kashmir: A Boon or Menace” was held on Saturday at SKUAST-K main campus, Shalimar.
A statement issued by the University authority said the main aim of the session was to sensitize the stakeholders regarding the importance of poplars in the state and myths associated with it.
The Session was attended by the experts from Agri-University, Forestry, Legal fraternity, Environment, representatives from Civil Society, Poplar growers, Media, Development Department, LAWDA, Health Department and Administration.
The statement said Justice (Retd.) Bashir Ahmed Kirmani was present on the occasion as the chief guest. He was flanked by Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmed, Directors Deans, officers and scientists of the University.
Prof T.H. Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry introduced the topic to the gathering while as Prof Mushtaq Ahmed, Director Extension welcomed the guests and the speakers.
Vice Chancellor in his address outlined the economic, social and environmental importance of the Poplar in the country and the state.
He congratulated the organizers for arranging the session attended by all the stakeholders and wished a thorough discussion on the issue and find some way out what best can be done to save this crop, concern of the society and the environment.
Justice Kirmani in his address impressed upon the participants to take into account the various scientific, economic, environmental, cultural, social and health concerns in the much needed session organized by SKUAST-K and come up with a robust suggestions and recommendations to be placed before the High Court , so that the Court comes up with the final decision regarding the poplars.
The vote of thanks was presented by the organizing secretary of the program, Dr J.A.Mugloo.