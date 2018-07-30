About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SKUAST-K organizes awareness camp at Rakhi Brah

Published at July 30, 2018


Anantnag, July28:

SKUAST-K convened one day awareness camp under the banner of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Rakhi-Brah Ranipora of Anantnag District to create awareness among the farmers.
On this occasion Chief Guest was the Assistant Director SKUAST-K Dr. G. A. Parray.
In the camp the officials besides making the farmers belonging to Gujjar community aware about various schemes and programs aimed at promoting farming distributed various high quality seeds of various vegetables and crops.
Assistant Director Dr. G. A. Parray provided scientific
equipments under Tribal Sub Plan & counseling to the farmers. Dr. Parray gave full time guidance to the tribal society to develop the agriculture produce in order to make the better economic status of farmers.

 

