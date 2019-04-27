SKUAST-K organized workshop on “Academia-Food Industry Interface

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir organized one day workshop on “Academia-Food Industry Interface” on 26th April, 2019 at main campus Shalimar.

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir chaired the workshop.

The event was sponsored jointly by SKUAST-K and M/s Aarafh Foods, Anantnag, Kashmir. Representatives from various food industries viz. bakery industry, fruit and vegetable processing industry, dairy industry, milling industry and controlled atmosphere stores, spices industry, walnut processors besides representatives from KCCI participated in the workshop.

Officers of the University, scientists and students participated in the event.

Those who spoke from industry side were Abdul Rashid Chadinoo, Majid Wafayee, Zain-ul-Abidin, M. Sheikh Ashiq, Shahjehan and highlighted various issues concerning to the industry.

While speaking Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, spoke about the about the processing technologies, products, protocols, vaccines, hybrid seeds and varieties, machines developed by the University and requested the industry to take up their commercialization for the benefit of society.

He further impressed upon scientists to mitigate various issues raised by food industry on priority and desired that a mechanism should be put in place for hassle free and smooth transfer of technologies developed by SKUAST-K to stakeholders. He also assured the industry to have quarterly workshop and interactions for developing collaborative projects and healthy relationship with the industry.

Prof. F. A. Zaki, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K also spoke and elaborated strategies to be adopted by both Academia and Food Industries.

During the technical session, Prof. H.R.Naik, Head Division of FST, Prof. Junaid N. Khan, Head College of Agri-Engineering, Prof. F. A. Paul, Head Division of LPT, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Syed Zameer, PI AICRP on PHET and Vim, Managing Director Van Amrogen Netherlands presented power point presentations on various aspects of food processing and controlled atmosphere storage of fruit.

An exhibition, demonstrating and showcasing various food processing machines, equipments, value added products and processes was also important part of the event. Prof. A. H. Rather, Division of FST at the end presented vote of thanks on behalf of the University.

Earlier Prof. H. R. Naik, Head, Division of Food Science & Technology welcomed the delegates and spelled out the purpose of the event.