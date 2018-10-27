SKUAST-K organises Saffron Festival at Pampore

Rising Kashmir NewsPampore:
A week long Saffron Festival concluded here at University Saffron Research Station, Pampore, which was attended by the Officers of the University, Scientists of the station including huge number of Saffron growers.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K was the Chief Guest. While speaking on the occasion Prof. Ahmed underscored the importance of scientific practices especially the irrigation which is vital for harvesting higher saffron yield. Because of dry spell during last two months and in absence of proper irrigation there will an impact on total saffron production and on economy of the farming community associated with the saffron crop. He suggested growers to emulate scientific practices demonstrated at the centre which is yielding about 8-10 kg/ha and asked farmers to co-operate and avail various facilities through their effective utilization created under National Saffron Mission for realizing higher returns. Prof. Nazeer Ahmed also advised the farmers to have the consultation of scientists posted at Saffron Research Station for technical guidance.
Earlier, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Director Extension, SKUAST-K and Dr. M.Y. Zargar, Director Research SKUAST-K also spoke on the occasion and advised the farmers to follow the scientific guidelines in order to harvest better crop for income enhancement.
Some of the farmers also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the role of the University in transferring the technological knowhow of saffron crop to the gross root level of farmers which has proved very beneficial. They also requested the Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K to use his good offices with the government in facilitating completion of left-over work of irrigation facilities in the fields.