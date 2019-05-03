SKUAST-K organises Business Festival

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

School of Agricultural Economics & Horti-Business Management and B.Sc 3rd year Horticulture students of the Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with Dean Students Welfare organized Business Festival with the theme “Contemporary Innovative Business” on Thursday. The aim and objective of the event was to instill managerial, marketing and build confidence among.

The programme ignited the entrepreneurial culture in the university students, and provided real life example to understand business and its tactics. It showcased their skills and developed a spirit of team work and created a venue for socialization and learning.

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir inaugurated the event in presence of officers of the University, Heads of the Divisions and amid huge gathering of students from across different faculties of the university and other Universities / colleges like Central University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science & Technology and SSM College of Engineering. The students showcased their talent in making delicacies, handicrafts and other products of various agro-business ventures of the valley. To add flavor to the event, some famous delicacies were also served to the visitors.