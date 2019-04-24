SKUAST-K inks MoU with Bayer CropScience Limited

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and Bayer CropScience Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Shalimar Campus, Srinagar.

Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir Dr. MS Mir, and Chief Operating Officer BCSL Simon Thorsten Weibubusch signed the document in presence of Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir.

Objective of the MoU is to improve fruit quality, enhance productivity through promotion of good agriculture practices, plant protection and enhancing income of apple growers by sharpening their skills, value chain interactions and novel solutions in the field of crop protection.

Under the MoU three more virtual weather stations will be established in Kashmir region to provide Apple Scab Management Advisory to growers through extension infrastructure of SKUAST-K. These are in addition to already three such stations established at Shalimar, Shopian and Wadoora, Sopore.

Under broad areas of collaboration between the SKUAST-K and BCSL, besides capacity building of growers the members shall be advised for effective scab management for following weather conditions through SMS based communication system/Mobile App. advisories.

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor during the course spelled out the research and extension services provided by the University scientists to the farmers about timely weather based forecasting in the valley and required measures to be taken in future. Thereafter the team of BCSL also visited the blossom of apple high density plantations at Shalimar and interacted with scientists and students.