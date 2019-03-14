SKUAST-K holds Entrepreneurship Workshop

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Career Counselling and Placement Centre (CCPC) SKUAST-Kashmir conducted a day-long workshop on entrepreneurship in the livestock sector in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Ganderbal unit on 13-3-2019 at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama, Alusteng. About seventy BVSc & AH internees participated in the workshop. The workshop was inaugurated by Dean Students Welfare SKUAST-K, Prof. M. A. A. Siddiqui and Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry Prof. G. N. Shiekh. In the inaugural session Co-ordinator CCPC, FVSc & AH outlined the role of CCPC in the placement of Veterinary Graduates. Dean Student Welfare highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and urged the budding veterinarians to be job provider rather than job seekers. Dean FVSc& AH, Prof G. N. Shiekh lauded the role of CCPC in honing the skills of Veterinary graduates that brighten their prospects of placement in Institutions of higher learning and employment. Prof M. R. Fazili in his lecture highlighted several new and un-conventional vocations where Veterinary Graduates can earn a decent living. Later in the day, hands-on training on different facets of entrepreneurship was conducted by experts from JKEDI.