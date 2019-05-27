SKUAST-K holds admission test for UG degree Programmes

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir conducted University Entrance Test on Sunday at 17 Centres across the State.

This Entrance test was held for admission to various Under-graduate degree programmes for Academic Session/Year 2019 in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Agric. Engineering, Sericulture and Fisheries.

In total, 9024 candidates had applied through online mode for seeking admission to various undergraduate degree Programmes of the University. Out of this 92% students took part in this professional entrance test today.

Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K accompanied by Prof. MH Wani Registrar, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Wani, Director Education, and Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Controller of Examinations visited some of these Centres to assess about measures for smooth conduct of the Test.

Vice-Chancellor expressed his satisfaction and thanked Principals/Head of the Institutions of different colleges/Institutions, their staff for extending cooperation in smooth conduct of the Test. He also expressed his gratitude and thanks to Divisional and District administration of Jammu & Kashmir Divisions and J&K Police for their cooperation and to one and all in the University who were directly or indirectly involved with the process of the conduct of Entrance Test.

University had constituted different teams of observers under the supervision of Chief Observers of the rank of Officers of the University for smooth and transparent conduct of the Test.