SKUAST-K holds 57th Research Council Meeting

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Focus on niche crop production, value addition: VC SKUAST-Kashmir

Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. Nazeer Ahmed on Friday advised scientists of the University to focus on value addition and quality improvement of crops and commodities.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of 57th Research Council Meeting (Kharif) of SKUAST-Kashmir.

He also advised the scientists to prioritize their research programmes based on the needs of the society and initiate efforts to promote organic agriculture in different pockets of the state particularly around Dal Lake and other major water bodies. He asked researchers and extension scientists to work in collaboration with development departments to show cause technological improvements.

Prof. Nazeer also desired HoDs for compilation of recommendations of concluded research council projects for the benefit of farming community.

Further congratulating the scientists and students of different faculties for their academic and research achievements by bagging different fellowships at National and International level. Prof. Nazeer Ahmed appreciated the breeders of the University for developing 8 new varieties of different crops which shall be submitted soon to State Seed Committee for release. He informed the House that the scientists of the University through their hard work during last 6 months were able to file 5 patents in different products and processes.

Earlier welcoming the participants Prof. M. Saleem Mir, Director Research of SKUAST-K highlighted the research attainments and spelled out the university’s outreach programme at national and international level besides details of external funded projects submitted to different funding agencies of the country.

The meeting was attended by Directors and Deans, officers of the line Departments and Heads of the Divisions of the University. The feedback received from development departments was critically discussed and were taken up under research and extension programmes.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor also released 3 Manuals and 5 pamphlets enlisting overview of baby corn cultivation, high altitude purple maize, low cost rearing huts and polyhouse technologies for mass multiplication of mulberry plants.