SKUAST (K) holds 44th REAC meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Kashmir on Thursday held its 44th Research and Extension Advisory Committee (REAC) meeting for Kashmir and Ladakh zone Rabi-2018.
According to a SKUAST spokesman , the meeting was conducted at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K.
He said that Directors of Extension, Research, Education, Planning and Deans of subject matter faculties, Officers of line departments & Heads of Divisions of University and programme coordinators of all KVKs participated in the meeting. Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of this meeting.
The spokesman said that action taken report on decisions of 42nd REAC (Raabi-2017) was discussed in detail.
“Also fresh proposal were put before the House for discussion during the meeting. Different issues like publication of package and practice in Urdu language, development of Integrated Farming System (IFS) with different components and its economics and wide publicity among the farmers, canopy management trainings at KVK level for better quality fruit and employment, production of hybrid seed in maize, vegetables and other crops by Development Departments for which SKUAST-K will provide parental lines etc. were also discussed. It was also deliberated to strengthen almond and walnut propagation techniques and Sanjosescale in apple,” the spokesman added.
He said that one variety each of Kala Zeera and Fodder Oats were identified for release process by University Varietal Evaluation Committee and two varieties of oil seed and one variety spring wheat were also recommended for minikit testing through Department of Agriculture.
As per the spokesman , Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K expressed concern over the issue of paddy blast, necrotic leaf blotch and Sanjosescale in apple, blackening of pear, foot rot in sheep and FMD in Cattle and directed scientists to provide immediate control for their management and stressed scientists and extension personnel to give technological and material backup for doubling farmer’s income.
The meeting ended with vote of thanks to the Chairman and the participating officers/ scientists, said the spokesman.