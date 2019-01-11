SKUAST-K establishes Modern Feed Mill at Manasbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed inaugurated the Feed Mill, Nutrition, Diagnostic and Clinical laboratories at Mountain Livestock Research Institute (MLRI), Manasbal, SKUAST-K in presence of Directors, Deans, Scientists, Heads of various Divisions of the University on Thursday.
In his welcome address, Chief Scientist and Head MLRI Manasbal Prof. J. D. Parrah highlighted the importance of the newly inaugurated feed mill and laboratories.
He said the feed mill will prove highly beneficial for the MLRI farm in terms of increasing production and productivity of milk.
He said it would unravel the doors for high tech research, as the major constraint in profitable dairying is the cost of feeding was revealed by the Head MLRI, Manasbal.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, Honorable Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K on the occasion exhorted upon all the scientists to take every step necessary for dissemination of all the proven technologies among the farmers and entrepreneurs for making dairying a successful enterprise as the youth of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region see it early and daily basis returning revenue generating units.
Vice-Chancellor visited and took stock of the various units at the Institute, he assured all assistance for making MLRI, Manasbal a high tech research institute to cater to the needs of the society in general and farmers and budding entrepreneurs in particular.
Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof. M.Y. Zargar appreciated the efforts of faculty of MLRI, Manasbal for undertaking various research projects aimed at redressing the problems faced by the farming community.