About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SKUAST-K establishes Modern Feed Mill at Manasbal

Published at January 11, 2019 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)291views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed inaugurated the Feed Mill, Nutrition, Diagnostic and Clinical laboratories at Mountain Livestock Research Institute (MLRI), Manasbal, SKUAST-K in presence of Directors, Deans, Scientists, Heads of various Divisions of the University on Thursday.
In his welcome address, Chief Scientist and Head MLRI Manasbal Prof. J. D. Parrah highlighted the importance of the newly inaugurated feed mill and laboratories.
He said the feed mill will prove highly beneficial for the MLRI farm in terms of increasing production and productivity of milk.
He said it would unravel the doors for high tech research, as the major constraint in profitable dairying is the cost of feeding was revealed by the Head MLRI, Manasbal.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, Honorable Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K on the occasion exhorted upon all the scientists to take every step necessary for dissemination of all the proven technologies among the farmers and entrepreneurs for making dairying a successful enterprise as the youth of Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region see it early and daily basis returning revenue generating units.
Vice-Chancellor visited and took stock of the various units at the Institute, he assured all assistance for making MLRI, Manasbal a high tech research institute to cater to the needs of the society in general and farmers and budding entrepreneurs in particular.

Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof. M.Y. Zargar appreciated the efforts of faculty of MLRI, Manasbal for undertaking various research projects aimed at redressing the problems faced by the farming community.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top