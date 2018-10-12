SKUAST-K conducts Research, Extension Advisory Committee meeting

Rising Kashmir News
44th Research and Extension Advisory Committee (REAC) meeting for Kashmir and Ladakh Zone Rabi-2018 was conducted on Thursday at Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K.
Directors of Extension, Research, Education, Planning and Deans of subject matter faculties, Officers of line departments and Heads of Divisions of University and programme coordinators of all KVKs participated in the meeting.
Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension Welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of this meeting.
During the meeting, action taken report on decisions of 42nd REAC (Raabi-2017) was discussed in detail. Different issues like publication of package and practice in Urdu language, development of Integrated Farming System (IFS) with different components and its economics and wide publicity among the farmers, canopy management trainings at KVK level for better quality fruit and employment, production of hybrid seed in maize, vegetables and other crops by Development Departments for which SKUAST-K will provide parental lines etc. were also discussed.
It was also deliberated to strengthen almond and walnut propagation techniques and Sanjosescale in apple.
In the meeting one variety each of Kala Zeera and Fodder Oats were identified for release process by University Varietal Evaluation Committee and two varieties of Oil seed and one variety Spring wheat were also recommended for minikit testing through Department of Agriculture.
Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K has shown his concern over the issue of paddy blast, necrotic leaf blotch and Sanjosescale in apple, blackening of pear, foot rot in sheep and FMD in Cattle and directed scientists to provide immediate control for their management and stressed scientists and extension personnel to give technological and material backup for doubling farmer’s income. The meeting ended with vote of thanks to the Chairman and the participating officers/ scientists.