SKUAST-K concludes one month training programme on mushroom cultivation for skill development of rural youth

SKUAST-Kashmir concluded its one month training programme on mushroom cultivation and spawn production which was organized by micro entrepreneurship development and women empowerment cell, Directorate of Extension SKUST-K.
The progpramme was sponsored by EDI Gujrat.
Vice- Chancellor Prof. Nazeer Ahmed was the Chief Guest who expressed his happiness and congratulated the Coordinators all 25 trainees who with the help of Directorate have established their mushroom units successfully in different areas of the valley which has provided them employment and a source of additional income especially to rural women.
He also recapitulated that several such training programems in the University are conducted with special intension to train and engage our rural youth and students under self-employment generation.
He also stressed that value addition in mushroom fruits, vegetables and other livestock products is the need of the hour to get better returns and market.
He said mushroom cultivation and apiary does not need more investment and space and even landless can establish their units at their residence, for which SKUAST-K shall always provide full technical support and marketing space and facility through ATIC.
He further invited the attention of the rural youth towards Sericulture, Embroidery and wicker work units our traditional professions for which our state is famous in the sub-continent, and needs a scientific polishing and catalization.
Vice-Chancellor also laid stress on peri-urban horticulture and growing of high value vegetables and floriculture nurseries which can be raised in backyards for which on spot directions were given to the concerned scientists to organize such one month training camps for small scale entrepreneurship development and suggested rural youth to form cooperative to promote their business.
Director Extension Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad in his welcome address laid stress on the budding entrepreneurs to replicate their units around their locality to boost this industry.