SKUAST issues advisory for farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 06:
In view of untimely snowfall in the valley, Associate Director Extension (Agri.) today issued an advisory for the farmers of the valley. The farmers have been asked to adhere to the instructions issued by the department.
According to the Advisory, the farmers have been instructed to Drain out excess water from the fields by making drainage channels/furrows, wherever transplanting of seed crops (cole and root crops) has not so far been carried out, it should be done preferably on raised beds as soon as the soil becomes workable, sowing of Garlic can be taken up as soon as the weather improves, transplanting of Onion seedlings for bulb production should be done on raised beds, wherever harvesting of the second crop of potato has not been taken up, it should be done after the weather improves and for protected structures (Greenhouses/polyhouses), remove the snow to avoid damage to the structures.