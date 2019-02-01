SKUAST bags 2nd position

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science & Technology of Kashmir bagged second position in All India Junior Research Fellowship Examination conducted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New-Delhi in 2018 for admission to Postgraduate programme.
This award has been given to the SKUAST-Kashmir in the field of Animal and Fisheries Science. The award is being given to the Universities securing highest number of postgraduate scholarships.
Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare presented the award to Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir during inaugural ceremony of All India Annual Vice-Chancellors Conference of the Agriculture Universities held on Thursday at NASC Complex, New Delhi.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the teachers and students for bringing laurels to the university and also advised other Faculties of the University to emulate this excellent performance in making the university to attain much more heights.