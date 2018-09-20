SKPA Udhampur conducts capacity building prog

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 19:
Three days state level capacity building training programme on Social Defence issues for Police Functionaries was organized at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur.
According to an official, the programme which was started on September 17, 2018 was sponsored by National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment GOI.
K.S Parihar, Principal District and Session Judge Udhampur (Chairman Legal Services Authority) inaugurated the training programme.
During the training programme, the participating police officers were sensitized about the Concept, Nature, Areas and Need of Social Defence and also to understand the core idea and preview of social defence, role of Police Officers in issues related to old age care and crime against elderly and other social defence issues.
The training programme schedule was chalked out meticulously and every effort was made to cover the different issues on social defence- like magnitude of the old age care policy and programmes, salient features of maintenance and welfare of parent and senior citizens act 2014, crime against elderly, community policing for elderly people and role of police on prevention and control of these crimes, the official added.
The participants also visited the old age home Udhampur and held firsthand knowledge and experience while interacting with the elderly inmates, the official added.