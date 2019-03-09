SKPA celebrates 44th International Women’s day at Udhampur

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur Friday celebrated 44h International Women’s Day in collaboration with J&K Football Association and Sports Wing of Armed Police Headquarters.

The official spokesperson said Sulaiman Salaria, IPS ADGP Director SKPA Udhampur was the Chief Guest on the occasion and Ramesh Chander, Vice Present J&K Football Association was the Guest of Honour.

The function was inaugurated by the Director Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur. In his inaugural address the Director Police Academy highlighted the importance and history behind the celebration of International Women’s Day.

He informed that the theme of International Women’s Day 2019 is “Balance for Better” and the initiative is aimed at gender equality, greater awareness of discrimination and celebration of women’s achievements.

He further apprised the gathering about various women empowerment schemes launched by the Government of India, the prominent among those being “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao Scheme”, One Stop Centre Scheme, Sport to training and employment program (STEP) for women, SWADHAR GREH SCHEME, National Mission for Empowerment of Women etc. He asked the women trainee constable to try to be best and make a mark in the profession by empowering themselves with special knowledge and gaining special skills as per their attitude and aptitude. He also advised them to work for the upliftment of the women in the society as the women understand the women’s problem much better and try to be empathetic and friendly while dealing with the women in distress.

The football match was organized amongst the trainees comprising of Red team and Yellow team, which was inaugurated by the Director and the winning trophy was lifted by Yellow team by beating Read team by 03 goals to 01 goal. The women football teams of the Police Academy were coached by the 12 member team of football coaches of Armed Police Headquarters. The match was followed by refreshment.





