Skit competition held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 23:
Continuing sustained mass awareness under BetiBachaoBetiPadhao campaign, District Administration Samba on Wednesday held a skit competition here at Government Higher Secondary School Ghagwal.
According to an official, the programme was part of ongoing week-long campaign being organised by District Administration Samba to celebrate National Girl Child Day.
Sub Divisional Magistrate GhagwalRitu Mahajan said that 10 Government schools of the block participated in the competition, in which vivid activities promoting girl child were presented.
During the event, District Social Welfare officer Abdul Raheem, Tehsildar GhagwalHarjeet Singh, Child Development Officer Ghagwal, Priya Laxshmi, Sarpanch Ghagwal, besides, other eminent persons were also present, the official added.