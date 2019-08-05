About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

SKIMS yet to establish quality control lab

‘No in-house check on quality of drugs’ 

Amid growing concern of spurious medicines, the administration has not been able to establish the Quality Control Lab at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here and the facility exists on papers only.
A doctor at SKIMS said the institute was not making efforts to ensure the reliability and accuracy of test results to provide the best possible patient care.
He said there is no infrastructure and manpower available for the Quality Control Lab and its establishment has remained a distant dream.
“It is non-existing here. There is no in-house check on the quality of drugs. If the lab is made functional it can help to check the menace of sub-standard drugs,” the official said.
The lab was part of an infrastructural project sanctioned to develop the premier institute. Two years ago the government released funds for the lab but the officials are yet to start it.
According to officials, the initiative was only possible if the lab is established with dedicated modern equipment to stop entry of spurious drugs allegedly entering the hospital.
“The quality control laboratory has faced negligence by the administrators over the years as there is no manpower to run the facility,” said another official adding that there is presence of spurious drugs in the market that needs to be checked.
Doctors at SKIMS had been voicing their concern over the lack of drug testing lab and lack of in-house check which is exposing patients to risk.
“If a drug is supplied from outside, it is obligatory for the drug regulating bodies whether in a hospital or drug controlling authorities to check the credentials of drugs,” a doctor said.
He said the institute was not following the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) norms.
Medical Superintendent (MS) SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the Quality Control Lab was never made reality at the institute despite their efforts for the same.
“We are not facing any difficulty in testing. The quality control lab is costlier. We had initiated the process for the same few years back but we did not get good equipment for that,” he said.
Jan said they have an inspection committee that makes the inspection of drugs under various parameters.
“We get a third party inspection report which is a valid document,” he said.
Earlier, SKIMS had identified a space the lab but till now it has not been established.

 

 

