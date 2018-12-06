SKIMS to start new medical college: Director

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 05:
The authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are planning to set up a new medical college with an intake capacity of 50 students.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah, while speaking at the 36th annual day of the institute here at SKICC said, “We are planning to set up another MBBS medical college here with an intake capacity of 50 students by the year 2020-21. The institute is going to start Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Emergency Medicine, DM in Nephrology and Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology and MCH in Surgical Gastroenterology.
Dr Shah said they are going to start diplomas in healthcare and family welfare and minimally invasive surgery which will create opportunities for hundreds of aspirants.
In his speech, Dr Shah said SKIMS works hard saying this year more than one million patients have visited SKIMS OPD so far.
“Our resources are being stretched to the maximum and unless these are reinforced it would not be possible to maintain our standards and cater to ever-growing demand of health care,” he said.
Dr Shah, who is also ex-officio secretary to the government, this year SKIMS saw remarkable changes in patient care, academics and research adding that 64 faculty members were recently promoted and 34 faculty members were appointed through direct recruitment.
He said the appointment of more faculty members at the premier institute is underway to strengthen patient care.
“68 candidates have been selected to various positions. 117 existing members were promoted to higher positions by the senior selection committee and a hundred by the junior selection committee.”
Director SKIMS said Dean University has granted 171 DMS and MCH degrees, 34 PhDs, 1450 MDMS, 1033 MBBS degrees, 600 degrees in the discipline of technology and besides numerous diplomas.
He said they have applied to Medical Council of India (MCI) to start MD in Dermatology and are waiting for (MCI) recommendations.
“We have initiated the process to enhance the number of seats allocated to DM Cardiology, Gastroenterology and also MCH Urology,” said Dr Shah.
According to him, in 2018, 120 research papers were presented by postgraduate scholars during the yearly 22nd Postgraduate Research Presentations (PGRP) program held in April this year.
“550 research projects funded by various agencies are underway at SKIMS. This year around 22 conference, workshops and programs were organized by different departments which justifies our claim of being a research institute,” he said while seeking the government support.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com