SKIMS to provide DAVID Rehabilitation solutions

Srinagar:
In its endeavor to provide early diagnosis and treatment of Spine and Knee related disorders, SKIMS today said that it would provide state of the art DAVID Rehabilitation solution, which uses a system of comprehensive evaluation for quantifying degenerative problems, muscle imbalance and subsequent responses following treatment.
Such management strategy practically translates into an appropriate, effective and economical treatment planning system, often resulting in avoiding unnecessary surgeries.
This historic and people friendly initiative of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated and dedicated to the Public of the State of Jammu & Kashmir by Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, Hon’ble Chief Minister and Chairperson of the Governing Body of SKIMS on 7th January, 2018.Alongside this, 14 other specialized equipments for management of Pain and Rehabilitation of Neuro-muscular disorders was also dedicated to the Public by the Hon’ble Chief Minister.
Today we are humbled to record that such facilities in the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation cater to about 600 to 800 new patients every month. This high end technology is now non-invasively benefitting hundreds of patients with degenerative spine and knee disorders. With the availability of such treatment options, the number of patients undergoing such treatment at SKIMS is likely to increase in the coming months.
The Director SKIMS, Prof Omar Javed Shah expressed his satisfaction on noting that such high-end equipments are immensely benefitting the poor and needy patients of our state. He appreciated the dedication of the faculty and staff members of SKIMS who always strive to remain at the fore-front of technology. The Director also announced that the administration intends to start more facilities including dedicated Musculoskeletal US services, DEXA Scan and C-Arm Imaging to enable targeted musculoskeletal imaging and guided interventions.
0 Comment(s)