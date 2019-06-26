SKIMS to hold Research Day on July 01

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To commemorate Doctor’s Day SKIMS will hold first research day on 1st July, 2019. This would be the first key academic activity of its kind to focus on research activities at SKIMS aimed at improving the patient care, SKIMS spokesperson said in a statement.

Coordinator of the event, Prof. Muhammad Ashraf Ganie informed that various research papers will be reviewed and 24 studies will be selected for the presentation after proper scrutiny. It is a first advanced academic program in which the faculty of the Institute is presenting before eminent scientists of the country. The program will focus on role of research and its impact on patient care.

Director SKIMS complimented the organizing committee for conducting first such advanced educational program. He said research forms basis of medical sciences and the research papers of International repute will be presented in the said program. Research is top priority at SKIMS and many research papers from SKIMS faculty have been published in reputed international journals contributing to patient care at world level. He further said that after PGRPP, research day being held at SKIMS is an advanced academic activity where reputed experts will deliberate on issues of concern and further research required in that direction.