About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SKIMS starts training program for medical, paramedical post graduates & scholars under JMS

For effective medical writing SKIMS has initiated a training program for medical, paramedical postgraduates and research scholars of the institute under the auspices of the Journal of Medical Sciences (JMS) – the official publication of SKIMS.
In a statement issued here SKIMS spokesperson said that under this initiative, a series of lectures, symposia and workshops are being conducted on effective scientific communication, research methodology, research & publication ethics as well as other aspects of good clinical and research practice (GCP).
The first lecture of this series was delivered by Dr. Shariq Masoodi, Editor-in-Chief JMS on “Medical Writing” during the weekly Grand Round in SKIMS auditorium. Various topics covered during discourse included information on a) What is medical writing) What is effective scientific writing c) What is good science d) Forms of publications e) Scientific reporting standards f) Drafting of a scientific paper g) Editing & reviewing and h) Bibliography management. In the end, Professor Masoodi talked on “How to get a paper published in a journal?” SKIMS spokesperson said in a handout.
Dr. Shariq Masoodi said that learning to recognize and produce an effective scientific report represents one of the most significant challenges of a medical professional. At the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar (SKIMS), the administration acknowledges this challenge and is strongly committed to the improvement of scientific writing skills of resident doctors, research scholars and the faculty apart from providing quality medical care to the needy.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS appreciated the work done by Dr. Shariq Masoodi and other members of the Editorial Board for Journal of Medical Sciences in getting it indexed in Index Copernicus. He also released the new issue of JMS online at www.jms.skims.org.
SKIMS faculty, resident doctors, research scholars, medical students and paramedical staff attended the training program.

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SKIMS starts training program for medical, paramedical post graduates & scholars under JMS

              

For effective medical writing SKIMS has initiated a training program for medical, paramedical postgraduates and research scholars of the institute under the auspices of the Journal of Medical Sciences (JMS) – the official publication of SKIMS.
In a statement issued here SKIMS spokesperson said that under this initiative, a series of lectures, symposia and workshops are being conducted on effective scientific communication, research methodology, research & publication ethics as well as other aspects of good clinical and research practice (GCP).
The first lecture of this series was delivered by Dr. Shariq Masoodi, Editor-in-Chief JMS on “Medical Writing” during the weekly Grand Round in SKIMS auditorium. Various topics covered during discourse included information on a) What is medical writing) What is effective scientific writing c) What is good science d) Forms of publications e) Scientific reporting standards f) Drafting of a scientific paper g) Editing & reviewing and h) Bibliography management. In the end, Professor Masoodi talked on “How to get a paper published in a journal?” SKIMS spokesperson said in a handout.
Dr. Shariq Masoodi said that learning to recognize and produce an effective scientific report represents one of the most significant challenges of a medical professional. At the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar (SKIMS), the administration acknowledges this challenge and is strongly committed to the improvement of scientific writing skills of resident doctors, research scholars and the faculty apart from providing quality medical care to the needy.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS appreciated the work done by Dr. Shariq Masoodi and other members of the Editorial Board for Journal of Medical Sciences in getting it indexed in Index Copernicus. He also released the new issue of JMS online at www.jms.skims.org.
SKIMS faculty, resident doctors, research scholars, medical students and paramedical staff attended the training program.

News From Rising Kashmir

;