SKIMS starts training program for medical, paramedical post graduates & scholars under JMS

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

For effective medical writing SKIMS has initiated a training program for medical, paramedical postgraduates and research scholars of the institute under the auspices of the Journal of Medical Sciences (JMS) – the official publication of SKIMS.

In a statement issued here SKIMS spokesperson said that under this initiative, a series of lectures, symposia and workshops are being conducted on effective scientific communication, research methodology, research & publication ethics as well as other aspects of good clinical and research practice (GCP).

The first lecture of this series was delivered by Dr. Shariq Masoodi, Editor-in-Chief JMS on “Medical Writing” during the weekly Grand Round in SKIMS auditorium. Various topics covered during discourse included information on a) What is medical writing) What is effective scientific writing c) What is good science d) Forms of publications e) Scientific reporting standards f) Drafting of a scientific paper g) Editing & reviewing and h) Bibliography management. In the end, Professor Masoodi talked on “How to get a paper published in a journal?” SKIMS spokesperson said in a handout.

Dr. Shariq Masoodi said that learning to recognize and produce an effective scientific report represents one of the most significant challenges of a medical professional. At the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar (SKIMS), the administration acknowledges this challenge and is strongly committed to the improvement of scientific writing skills of resident doctors, research scholars and the faculty apart from providing quality medical care to the needy.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS appreciated the work done by Dr. Shariq Masoodi and other members of the Editorial Board for Journal of Medical Sciences in getting it indexed in Index Copernicus. He also released the new issue of JMS online at www.jms.skims.org.

SKIMS faculty, resident doctors, research scholars, medical students and paramedical staff attended the training program.