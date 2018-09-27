SKIMS sits over faculty list

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Despite government’s approval, authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has allegedly kept selection list of faculty appointees in abeyance—leaving aspirants in confusion.
Sources at SKIMS said, the government has dispatched list of faculty appointees—professor and assistant professors—for 39 specialities but SKIMS is unwilling to go for final approval.
The advertisement for the appointments was issued way back in 2015. The interviews were slated for a period of one year and the institute re-advertised the said posts in September 2016. The interviews were finally completed in May this year.
“The file has been dispatched few days before. They have kept the file with them. We are apprehensive about it. Anything can happen at SKIMS,” said a group of aspirants who had applied for the posts.
The appointments took more than four years to complete amid allegations of nepotism and favouritism from the aspirants from the day when the advertisement was issued.
“The lack of faculty members at the institutes’ major specialities has severely affected the patient care and overburdened junior doctors,” they said.
Accusing SKIMS administration of failing to come clear on the appointments the aspirants said the appointment process faced worst kind of halt and are yet to see list leaving them confused.
The super speciality tertiary care institute caters to hundreds of patients across the state and the vacant faculty positions have severely hit the patient care delivery.
Aspirants held SKIMS authorities responsible for the unnecessary administrative delay which they said forced many skilled doctors who had applied for these posts to leave the state.
“When the notification was issued there was no mention of how many posts were scheduled to be filled. We willfully want to serve our homeland but these types of barriers encourage us to do so,” aspirants said.
The aggrieved aspirants have missed many job opportunities and fellowships in and outside Kashmir over the years but are still not sure about the appointments.
Interestingly, interviews for faculty positions are conducted twice a year like in PGI Chandigarh which is supposed to be sister concern of SKIMS.
“Four years have passed. Over the years many doctors have retired leaving the posts vacant which is adversely affecting patient care,” said a doctor.
Departments like Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Nuclear medicine and medical oncology have been badly affected. Many vital departments have only one/few faculty members.
Raising eyebrows they also said when the Public Service Commission (PSC) conducts such type of recruitments it takes very less time and aspirants get answer keys on the same day.
“We are suffering. We are psychologically disturbed. The appointments could be done within weeks but we fail to understand what is hindering them,” he said.
However, director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah, said within a day they will send a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer in order to seek permission for final approval.
“If we get permission we will issue the list immediately. We are analyzing the details. There is no issue we are happy that we have made it,” he said.