SKIMS registers 22,520 cancer patients in 5 years

May 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Budgam record highest number of cases

In Jammu and Kashmir, the number of male patients having cancer is more than females—as the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) have registered at least 12,462 male cancer patients out of 22,520 patients in past five years.

Since 2014 to January-2019, the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) SKIMS has registered 22,520 cancer cases across the 22 districts of the State among which 12,462 are males and 9344 are females.

According to the data, there is a rapid growth of cancer disease in Kashmir.

In 2014, as per the RCC SKIMS records 2144 cancer patients were males and 1654 were females; in 2015, 2438 males and 1833 females were documented; in 2016, 2395 males and 1789 cancer patients were registered; 2609 males and 1915 females in 2017; 2697 male patients and 2002 female patients were recorded in 2018 and in the month of January 2019, 179 male and 151 female patients were recorded by the Oncology department.

This information was revealed by SKIMS Public Information Officer (PIO) in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application.

During these five years, majority of the cancer patients (5298 cases) registered with the Oncology department of RCC SKIMS are from the summer capital, Srinagar.

In this district, 748 cases were registered in the 2014 followed by 1088 cancer cases 2015; 1158 in year 2016; 1121 in 2017 and 1107 in 2018.

From north Kashmir’s Baramulla 2900 cases were registered in total that include 468 in 2014; 597 in 2015; 558 in 2016; 616 in 2017 and 617 in 2018.

Likewise, from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district a total number of 2877 cancer patient cases were recorded by RCC SKIMS among which 439 were registered in 2014; 584 in 2015; 571 in 2016; 622 in 2017 and 606 in 2018.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, at least 2004 cancer patients have been registered in the past five years out of whom 352 were documented in 2014; 404 in 2015; 372 in 2016; 420 in 2017 and 423 patients in 2018.

SKIMS has also recorded total 1991 cancer patients from Pulwama district of southern Kashmir among whom 353 were registered in 2014; 395 in 2015; 371 in 2016; 405 in 2017 and 447 patients were documented in year 2018.

From north Kashmir’s Kupwara district 1355 patients have been registered since 2014; 1305 in Kulgam; 1007 in Ganderbal; 939 in Bandipora and 881 cancer patients were recorded from Shopian district.

Apart from districts of Kashmir division, 1963 cancer cases from other districts of the State were also recorded by the RCC SKIMS since 2014.

In the month of January 2019, 338 cancer cases have been registered by Oncology departments of the RCC SKIMS.

In this month most of the cancer patients registered with Oncology departments are from Srinagar district—counting 76 in number.

According to the data, second highest number of cancer cases are reported from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district with 55 such patients followed by Baramulla district from which 44 cancer patients remain registered in the department.

Similarly, the RCC SKIMS has registered 33 cancer patients from Budgam; 24 from Kupwara; 20 from Pulwama; 18 from Kulgam; 18 from Ganderbal; 17 from Bandipora; 17 from Shopian and 16 cancer patients from other districts of the State remain registered with the SKIMS Oncology department.