SKIMS refute allegation about doctors preferring cricket over attending patients

June 27, 2019 | Agencies

The S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Thursday refuted allegations that doctors preferred to watch cricket match over attending to critical patients in the institute.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) PRO Kulsoom Bhat, reacting to reports appearing in social media that SKIMS doctors preferred watching cricket over attending patients in the institute, termed it ''totally incorrect''.

SKIMS refutes the allegation, she said, adding that two children had come to Paediatric Emergency SKIMS as a case of ingestion of caustic soda. The patients had been referred from SKIMS Medical College, Bemina. The children were seen by doctors on duty (Peadiatrics). Further, advise for consultation from Gastroenterology was sought, she said.